 Birds of prey would raise $ 110-125 million at its world premiere

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This Friday the movie is released in cinemas "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" and the good opinions and reception that the film seems to be having – tomorrow the embargo rises for first criticism – could predict a great starting point for the box office. However, it does not seem to be the case.

We are not talking about a disaster, but we do not seem to talk about a big ticket office according to the latest estimate offered by Deadline, which speaks of a figure of 110-125 million dollars worldwide, which would place it below the 158.6 million dollars worldwide that got "Shazam!" last year.

The production of the film would have reached a gross cost of 97.1 million dollars, which net, after the tax deductions of California, would be $ 84.5 million, so that by this first weekend the expected minimum profitability for the film would have already been reached, although as we know, the cutoff is usually to raise at least the cost of production of the film in the United States.

So far there had been talk of a domestic collection – in the United States – of about 50 million dollars for its premiere weekend, which placed it slightly below this modern era of DC movies, even below "Shazam!". There is currently talk of about 50-55 million dollars, more in line with what he did “Shazam! ”.

Via information | Deadline