'Birds of Prey' will be the shortest movie in the DC Universe

Lately lThe movies last a long time, but that much. Of the typical hour and a half, hour and forty-five, it is already rare to see a movie that goes below two hours. Many complain that this is one of the reasons why it is better to watch series, require less time per chapter, you have to spend less time, etc. Others, more reliable, seem to have discovered that long films seem more important and that, if a film does not seem like a great event, we do not go to the cinema. As if we had more trouble paying 10 euros for 1 hour and a half of entertainment, which we easily found at home, than a 3-hour show.

Before, the very long films were those of the great directors, dramas that required some effort and had much to tell. That is, as 'The Irish'. From 'The Lord of the Rings', however, the tendency is for universes and action and show films to exceed two hours, reaching the depth and quantity of characters in the series, without giving up their half or one hour of action. Marvel and DC are the living example of this trend, in films that have to tell a lot of history, place comic book fans, have secondary characters, many humorous moments, great action scenes and, above, have an ending or an epilogue which allows to link it with other productions of the universe. Oh, yeah, sure, there is no one who goes below 120 minutes. At least until 'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' is released.