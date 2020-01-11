Entertainment

'Birds of Prey' will be the shortest movie in the DC Universe

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Lately lThe movies last a long time, but that much. Of the typical hour and a half, hour and forty-five, it is already rare to see a movie that goes below two hours. Many complain that this is one of the reasons why it is better to watch series, require less time per chapter, you have to spend less time, etc. Others, more reliable, seem to have discovered that long films seem more important and that, if a film does not seem like a great event, we do not go to the cinema. As if we had more trouble paying 10 euros for 1 hour and a half of entertainment, which we easily found at home, than a 3-hour show.

Before, the very long films were those of the great directors, dramas that required some effort and had much to tell. That is, as 'The Irish'. From 'The Lord of the Rings', however, the tendency is for universes and action and show films to exceed two hours, reaching the depth and quantity of characters in the series, without giving up their half or one hour of action. Marvel and DC are the living example of this trend, in films that have to tell a lot of history, place comic book fans, have secondary characters, many humorous moments, great action scenes and, above, have an ending or an epilogue which allows to link it with other productions of the universe. Oh, yeah, sure, there is no one who goes below 120 minutes. At least until 'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' is released.

READ:  The 100 Ends after Season 7 - Spoiler Alert

imageWarner Bros.

Although its initial duration has not yet been officially communicated, The Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO) He published the film's record with its duration. Although he later deleted it, since it had not yet been officially communicated, it seems a reliable source. If we believe this leak, 'Birds of Prey' it would last "only" 108 minutes. It is a considerable duration that, however, makes it the shortest DC universe movie to date. 'The Man of Steel' lasted 143 minutes, 'Batman v Superman', 151, 'Wonder Woman', 141, 'Suicide Squad', 123, 'Justice League', 121, 'Aquaman', 143 and 'Shazam ! ', 131. Even the' Joker ', which is outside this connected universe, has a duration of 121 minutes.

Margot Robbie's lonely Harley Quinn adventure alone will arrive in theaters next February 7.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.