 Birds of Prey will be released in Japan with PG-12 rating and a new title

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Several weeks after its premiere in virtually everyone, the movie "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" will arrive in Japan, although it will do so with a very important difference, a much more familiar rating.

The new trailer released to promote its premiere in the country on next March 20 confirm that you will have a PG-12 rating, compared to the R rating with which it has been released in other countries. Given that it has been commented a lot that the R rating has been one of the reasons why the film has had such a low collection, it is said that this reclassification for Japan could go after trying to reach a greater mass of public.

Also the film will be released with a different title, which we can translate for something like “Harley Quinn’s Great Awakening: Birds of Prey” (The Great Awakening of Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey). We have here another more promotional movement by placing Harley Quinn in the first part of the title, so that it serves as an attraction.

The Bird of Prey film currently has raised $ 173.96 million worldwide, with 72.86 million from the United States, increasingly close to 84.5 million of its production budget.

💥 緊急 募集 💥 ひ な 祭 り は ド 派 手 に “悪 カ ワ” 女子 会 を 🎎

『# ハ ー レ イ ク イ ン の 華麗 な る 覚 醒 BIRDS OF PREY 』女性 限定 試 写 に 【30 組 60 名 様】 ご 招待 👊 失恋 し た な ん て！ え 酒 は 止 ま ら な い な 等身 の イ 、 最高 か 😂 応 募 方法 は 次 の 投稿 を 👉# ハ ー レ イ ク イ ン 覚 醒 pic.twitter.com/NWsiaqjSi7 – ワ ー ナ ー ブ ラ ザ ー ス ジ ャ パ ン (@warnerjp) February 21, 2020

Via information | CBR