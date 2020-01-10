Birds of Prey Trailer Harley Quinn Forgets Joker

Share it:

Trailer New trailerBirds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)’, The movie with which Warner Bros. and DC hope to give us everything we expect in‘Suicide squad’(David Yesterday, 2016) and that, for different reasons, we did not finish obtaining.

Luckily for all, some of their participants managed to flee the burning and, to prove that it has been, in Warner they have not taken in adding a new group of heroines that, along with the adored by the networks Harley quinn, DC characters will return to the cinema in search of their deserved audience.

"Have you heard of the cop, the canary, the psycho and the mafia princess?"Warner asks us from the official synopsis of the movie."'Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' is a Machiavellian fable told by Harley herself, as only she could do. When Roman Sionis, Gotham's most wicked villain, and his unconditional right hand, Zsasz, target a girl named Cass, the city turns to look for her. The roads of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide, but this quirky quartet has no choice but to join forces to defeat Roman".

‘Birds of prey’, directed by Cathy Yan ('Dead Pigs') and scripted by Chuck Dixon, Jordan B. Gorfinkel Y Christina Hodson, has Margot Robbie (Harley quinn), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Ewan McGregor (Black Mask), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz) Y Rosie Perez (Renée Montoya).

The murderers will arrive on the billboard next February 7 and, if the thing works, in DC they already dream of a trilogy of villains.