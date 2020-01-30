Entertainment

         'Birds of prey': the first opinions of the new DC movie are very positive and compare it with 'Deadpool' or 'John Wick'

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
4 Min Read
Share it:

First impressions of the expected emancipation of Harley Quinn in the new DC film, 'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)', have reached the networks and the reception is being extremely positive.

The blonde with the hammer

The general consensus seems very positive, with only a couple of mixed reactions in the last hours, after the London preview of Cathy Yan's film. People say that the whole cast is in top form, with Margot Robbie, Rosie Pérez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in particular, receiving almost all praise. Ewan McGregor also receives some mention, but it seems that his interpretation of Black Mask will cause splitting of opinions among fans.

"A story of strong origin for the team, and a terrible and vicious vehicle for Margot Robbie. Violent, fun with LOCA action. And Ewan McGregor is on a different wavelength, but it entertains savagely! "


All the films of the Extended Universe of DC, ordered from worst to best

"I really enjoyed the movie. One of my favorite DC movies. Great combination of action and fun, and he achieves things he had never seen before in a superhero movie. "

"I am pleased to report that it is my favorite modern DC movie. Like Shazam, it creates its own path with an aesthetic totally unique action and tone. Margot, Ewan and everyone else are 100% fantastic. Why aren't there more action scenes on roller skates?

"The only fair comparison, if you want one, is 'Deadpool'. They have a lot in common, especially the use of fourth wall breaks and R ratings!"

"It's like 'John Wick' is traversed by a crazy filter and full of glitter and swear words. It's everything you could want from Harley Quinn and his gang of tough girls."

A slow start and an awkward plot do not stop the movie, and these characters, in the end, shoot. Fiercely violent, swear words and the best fight since 'The Raid 2'. If Margot Robbie could control this part of the DCEU, she should do it.

"He is very tall at the DCEU. This follows a modern version of Harley Quinn, breaking the fourth wall, etc., but jokes never go out of style and director Cathy Yan successfully balances comedy, drama and killing action. The cast has its stylish roles and leaves you wanting more. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.