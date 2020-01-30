         'Birds of prey': the first opinions of the new DC movie are very positive and compare it with 'Deadpool' or 'John Wick'

Share it:

First impressions of the expected emancipation of Harley Quinn in the new DC film, 'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)', have reached the networks and the reception is being extremely positive.

The blonde with the hammer

The general consensus seems very positive, with only a couple of mixed reactions in the last hours, after the London preview of Cathy Yan's film. People say that the whole cast is in top form, with Margot Robbie, Rosie Pérez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in particular, receiving almost all praise. Ewan McGregor also receives some mention, but it seems that his interpretation of Black Mask will cause splitting of opinions among fans.

Believe this. #BirdsofPrey whips all sorts of ass. It is a hard-hitting, unapologetic origin story for the team, and a terrific, vicious vehicle for #MargotRobbie. Violent, funny with CRAZY fun action. And Ewan McGregor is on a different frequency, but wildly entertains! See it! pic.twitter.com/g66RYuwwlD – Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) January 29, 2020

"A story of strong origin for the team, and a terrible and vicious vehicle for Margot Robbie. Violent, fun with LOCA action. And Ewan McGregor is on a different wavelength, but it entertains savagely! "

I realllllllly enjoyed @birdsofpreywb. One of my favorite DC films. Great mix of action and fun, and achieves things I've never seen in a superhero movie before pic.twitter.com/BpxFtQfAmY – tim leong (@timleong) January 29, 2020

"I really enjoyed the movie. One of my favorite DC movies. Great combination of action and fun, and he achieves things he had never seen before in a superhero movie. "

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes ?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU – Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

"I am pleased to report that it is my favorite modern DC movie. Like Shazam, it creates its own path with an aesthetic totally unique action and tone. Margot, Ewan and everyone else are 100% fantastic. Why aren't there more action scenes on roller skates?

The only fair comparison for #BirdsOfPrey, if you want one, is Deadpool. They have a lot in common, especially their use of fourth-wall breaking and R-Ratings! pic.twitter.com/yGemqvJmMa – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

"The only fair comparison, if you want one, is 'Deadpool'. They have a lot in common, especially the use of fourth wall breaks and R ratings!"

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y – Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

"It's like 'John Wick' is traversed by a crazy filter and full of glitter and swear words. It's everything you could want from Harley Quinn and his gang of tough girls."

#BirdsofPrey is KILLER. A slow start and awkward plotting doesn’t stop the movie, and these characters, from soaring in the end. Wildly violent, F bombs out the wazoo, and the best bat fight scene since The Raid 2. If Margot Robbie could control this part of the DCEU, she should. pic.twitter.com/bewnj8npaJ – Eric Francisco (@ EricFrancisco24) January 29, 2020

A slow start and an awkward plot do not stop the movie, and these characters, in the end, shoot. Fiercely violent, swear words and the best fight since 'The Raid 2'. If Margot Robbie could control this part of the DCEU, she should do it.

#BirdsofPrey stands very high in the DCEU. This follows a modern take on Harley Quinn, breaking 4th wall etc., but the jokes never get old and Director Cathy Yan successfully balances comedy, drama & killer action. The cast own their roles with style and leave you wanting more. pic.twitter.com/K90mCv3SEH – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 29, 2020

"He is very tall at the DCEU. This follows a modern version of Harley Quinn, breaking the fourth wall, etc., but jokes never go out of style and director Cathy Yan successfully balances comedy, drama and killing action. The cast has its stylish roles and leaves you wanting more. "