'Birds of Prey': soundtrack

'Birds of Prey', at last, has already reached our screens, and it was already time, because the hype that has been created with this movie is not normal. DC and Warner seem to have decided to unleash and film a movie without prejudice and totally enjoyable, and so the first critics are saying. In fact, the predictions claim that it could lead the box office halfway around the world on the weekend of its premiere. There is nothing!

One of the reasons for (presumable) success is undoubtedly the work of Margot Robbie, who not only stars in the film, but also produces it (and has turned to it). But you also have to take into account the brutal soundtrack that accompanies the adventures of Harley Quinn and company. We have already been able to hear some songs before the premiere ('Joke's on You' by Charlotte Lawrence is one of them) and now Warner has released the full soundtrack in both physical and streaming. Do you win?

This is the official list of topics you can find:

1. Boss Bitch – Doja Cat

2. So Thick (feat. Baby Goth) – Whipped cream

3. Diamonds – Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

4. Sway With Me – Saweetie & GALXARA

5. Joke’s On You –Charlotte Lawrence

6. Smile – Maisie Peters

7. Lonely Gun – CYN

8. Experiment On Me – Halsey

9. Danger – Jucee Froot

10. Bad Memory – K. Flay

11. Feeling Good – Sofi Tukker

12. Invisible Chains – Lauren Jauregui

13. It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World – Black canary

14. I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby – Summer walker

15. Hit Me With Your Best Shot – ADONA