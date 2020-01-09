Birds of prey releases new trailer with a better look at Black Mask

Share it:

Here is the new trailer of Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn with a very funny tone that perfectly demonstrates why its managers have been repeating for months that it will be something different from the latest Warner Bros. movies that we have seen in theaters.

What also allows us to see this new trailer is the Black Mask of Ewan McGregor with a much more faithful appearance to the comics. The absence of the mask that gives name to the character had been reason for criticism in the previous trailer of the film.

The rest of the girls also make an appearance in their style, which comes to be splitting the face of everything that lies ahead.

Have you heard of the cop, the canary, the psycho and the mafia princess? "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" is a Machiavellian fable told by Harley herself, as only she could. When Roman Sionis, Gotham's most perverse villain, and his unconditional right hand, Zsasz, were They aim at a girl named Cass, the city turns to look for her.The roads of Harley, Cazadora, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide, but this quirky quartet has no choice but to join forces to defeat Roman.

Next February 7 we will have the new story of Harley and company in theaters.