 Birds of Prey receives a new estimate of $ 33 million for the weekend

New blow for the movie "Birds of prey" which receives a downward revision of its estimates for this premiere weekend. Initially, the estimates were around 50-55 million dollars for their first weekend in the United States, but after the data harvested in the passes on Thursday night, the film would have deflated to the point that Warner Bros. studio itself was more conservative and marked 45 million on its premiere weekend.

The data of Friday, the first day of release as such, would not be anything positive, and therefore the industry would have made a new estimate, far from those 50 million dollars. We are not facing a disaster or anything worrisome, but it would place the movie at levels well below any other DC movie.

The movie would have reached theaters raising on Friday 12.65 million dollars in the United States, which include the 4 million commented on Thursday night passes. Outside the United States we would talk about a figure of 7.5 million dollars for Friday. This low figure, which is around 20 million dollars on its opening day, causes an estimate of 33 or 35 million dollars for the first weekend in the United States.

The production budget of the film would be 84.5 million dollars, of the cheapest of the modern era of DC in the cinema, above 55 million "Joker" and below 100 million "Shazam! ”, which makes this low box office not so problematic, but it is far from being a box office as perhaps someone expected it to be with Margot Robbie and his Harley Quinn as the main protagonist.

Via information | Deadline | THR