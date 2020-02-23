 Birds of Prey raises $ 7 million on their third weekend in the United States

Share it:

Finish one more weekend, and as usual, it's time to review the US box office. In this case we talk about third weekend in cinemas from "Birds of prey", which falls to third position, with a box office led again by "Sonic, the movie" and below “The call of the wild”, the new premiere of Harrison Ford.

Margot Robbie's movie already suffers a major fall — remember that last week it was cushioned by the Presidents ’Day– Well, the box office falls 59.2% compared to what was collected last weekend. That is, it goes from 17.17 million of the three days of last weekend, to the 7 million this weekend. The film also would have stopped projecting 671 cinemas in the United States, which is the biggest drop for a DC movie in its third week.

At the level of totals, the film has 72.53 million dollars in the United States, and accumulates 101.2 million in the rest of the countries, which adds up 173.73 million dollars worldwide. In short, the movie is progressing slowly. Your domestic box office is still some distance from reaching its estimated production budget of 84.5 million dollars, and at this rate although it will succeed, we easily talk for 3-4 more weeks.

