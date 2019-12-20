 Birds of prey producers comment on decisions in the locker room

Share it:

The year 2020 will start in the superheroic terrain with "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)", a movie focused on the former Joker but will also feature several important female characters, such as the Hunter or Black Canary.

Taking advantage of the visit to the set we have shared recently, producers Erin Benach and K.K. Barrett They have explained in great detail the decisions made with the costumes of the characters. This aspect has been especially criticized as it does not look especially like its counterpart counterparts and give a more neighborhood.

Starting by Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robie, Benach says they were chasing that sense of ‘danger’ that you should feel when you see Quinn:

It is a way to protect the world from what she can do so we took this idea of ​​the "danger" tape and gave it the shape of a suit. We've always wanted her to feel as if Harley had done it herself, since she's a handyman capable of doing it. That's why we made those painted pants and that jacket that she fixed herself. It's fun and a little crazy, like her.

Keep talking about the Huntress, which will be performed for the first time by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. As in the comics, the character is totally focused on his mission and that is why they were looking for something that would be especially functional in that regard. That is why we will see her with different tracksuits throughout the film.

While Harley could be walking down the street and say "Oh, I want to catch this diamond" And to do so, Huntress is more focused and only looks at her plans. We wanted to create something really functional for her but that was both fashion and cool. That's why we created this tracksuit that we see and you will see that it will take several throughout the film.

Something that has been missing for now is a look at the comic book mask but the producer cannot say anything about this topic.

We continue with Black Canary, who will make his film debut by Jurnee Smollet-Bell. For her they were inspired by the costumes of the 70s with “Silhouettes, bright suits and bell pants. There is a mixture of genres with their appearance ”. During the visit they were shown a scene in which I was performing a song on stage, something we already saw in the first teaser.

He has that touching aspect and we wanted to show that in his suit, which was touching and strong at the same time. She has this aspect that she has created herself, putting together sleeves and other things that she has cut for her interpretation.

Going to Renee Montoya, who will give life to Rosie Perez. Because their attire is typical of a police officer, they simply describe their character as someone whom nobody in their police department pays attention to and defines it as “Sexy and tough and a person with a lot of intuition”. Montoya is someone who is always shaded and who is always cast aside but also the only one who ends up getting the truth out.

And finally, to end the Birds of Prey, talk about Cassandra Cain, played by Ella Jay Basco. As we have seen, Cain will be a girl who lives in the streets:

Cass is our street golfer. The streets are known, it's great and it's kind of tomboy. He thinks he knows the streets but maybe not so much so we wanted to give him that cute girl roll. You need this great jacket because you have many things to keep in it.

Turning finally to the villains, we start talking about Roman Sionis, the main antagonist who will be played by Ewan McGregor. The character will have a lot of costumes during the movie because "He has the world in the palm of his hand" And you can afford this variety.

He is the leader of the Black Mask club and we see him many times at night in clubs and others. We wanted something that would fit that lighting.

To finish the descriptions, we close with Victor Zsasz, played by Chris Messina.

Zsaz is Roman's right hand, he also has this aspect of street vandal. All Roman thugs have this special style to make them look like a stylish band.

"Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" It will arrive on February 7, 2020.

