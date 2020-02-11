Birds of prey officially change their title after a disappointing premiere

Share it:

The premiere of Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn) has not been precisely for firing rockets and in Warner Bros. they believe that part of the problem is due to that unconventional title. For this reason the producer has decided that the new title be Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

A statement that addresses this decision has not been issued, but it will certainly have to do with the fact that the film starring Margot Robbie has had the worst weekend of premiere in the history of the cinema of the extended universe of DC.

Harley Quinn is considerably more popular than his companions Huntress, Renee Montoya and Black Canary, so it makes sense that in the distributor they have thought of taking advantage of their pull to try to overcome the flight. Before the name of the protagonist appeared at the end of an excessively long title and also in small.

The original title was intended to match the personality of the film, but it has been necessary to sacrifice it as a necessary resource so that it does not become the biggest failure of DC cinema to date.

You can read our review to know the strengths and weaknesses of this premiere that breaks much of what we have seen so far in the films inspired by the heroes and villains of Detective Comics.

In the past it has been mentioned that Harley Quinn is the only character with assured presence in the future of DC in theaters and now we wonder if those plans of those responsible for this universe will remain after verifying that Margot Robbie's villain has not managed to generate attention alone in this failed premiere.

In the future of DC are Black Adam, Aquaman 2, Shazam! 2, The Batman and The Flash in the absence of announcing more projects.