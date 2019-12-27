Birds of Prey: New details of Harley Quinn's break with the Joker

Share it:

It is not that the relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker seemed to be the most lasting in history, but it is clear that the spin that supposes its rupture is one of the great incentives of Birds of prey, the next DC movie and which will present a very different version of Quinn. Now, it has been the actress who gives her life, Margot Robbie, who has detailed how it has been that break that opens new paths.

To be more specific, he explained it in a recent interview for Empire. There, Robbie has assured that Quinn feels the need to take over that break: "It feels like a very real way to deal with such a separation. It's not easy being a strong woman, it's very complicated. It's a little more Courtney Love than Debbie Harry this time. She says' I'm single, I don't need it, that give that guy ', but if Joker wrote' are you? ', she would run. It would break into pieces. ".

In addition, Robbie's statements are very interesting since, in fact, he recently said he did not understand the relationship between the two characters. In fact, he also made it clear that the events of Birds of Prey will allow us to start with Quinn in a way that has never happened before. That is, who understands that the break is something very positive for the character and not just for her.

Remember that the film will be released shortly. Specifically on February 7, 2020. In addition, we have recently been able to know that he will receive the highly demanded R. Something that has most likely been possible thanks to the success of the last great DC movie: Joker, which has opened the way for Many others can get it.

Source: Empire