Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie confirms that Jared Leto's Joker will not be

Taking into account that his presence in the film had not been announced, we could think that his absence in the film was predictable. Now, right now we can say that it is official. More than anything because Margot Robbie herself has confirmed that Jared Leto will not appear as The Joker in Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn. Come on, the break is already behind …

The information has been revealed by the actress in a recent interview for Variety. In it, Robbie says that in Suicide Squad he fell in love with the character of Harley Quinn. However, he also says that he did not understand why the character, wildly unstable and bright, would remain in a relationship with the Joker.

The reason according to her? Actually, the Joker "He wants to kill her most of the time."In addition, the actress assures that it is the subtitle of the film itself that gives us the clue that the Joker will not appear in it. As he says, not even through a small cameo.

A few months ago, Jared Leto himself confirmed that he wanted to be the Joker again. However, everything seems to indicate that it will not be so easy for it to happen. Not only because of the absence in Birds of Prey, but also because it will not be in the reboot of The Suicide Squad and in the next Batman movie, with Matt Reeves.

And you? Would you like to see him back in the extended DC universe? Or do you think it is a stage that is already over?

