Birds of Prey, Jurnee Smollett would like a series on Black Canary: "I love that character"

With the arrival of HBO Max, Warner has announced the development of several television projects related to the DC world such as the series on Justice League Dark and the spin-off of The Batman: should we therefore also expect the arrival of shows taken from the DCEU films?

Who would gladly participate in a project of this type is Jurnee Smollett, interpreter of Black Canary in the recent Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn's phantasmagoric rebirth.

"It's no secret my love for Black Canary" explained the actress to Variety during the promotion of Lovecraft Country, the new HBO series created by Misha Green which sees her among the protagonists. "She is a dream character, and it was incredible to be able to play her. If the right opportunity arises, I would accept in a heartbeat, and I would follow Misha everywhere."

"I can only imagine such a project … 'What to do with a series of Black Canary?' It would be really exciting, I'm sure " Green added, who later recalled their challenges to the video game DC Injustice 2, where, however, it was she who chose Black Canary: "I would win every time with the 'cry of the canary', and Jurnee couldn't take it anymore. So it's funny that she is now Black Canary, as I used the character to beat her every time."

What do you think about it? Would you like to see a series dedicated to Black Canary? In recent days, we remember, Smollett had also opened on his return in a possible sequel to Birds of Prey.