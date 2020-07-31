Entertainment

Birds of Prey, Jurnee Smollett ready to return as Black Canary for a sequel

July 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn's Phantasmagoric Rebirth did not have the desired success at the box office, but Jurnee Smollett she is ready to take on the role of Black Canary again if there is a sequel.

During the Women Who Kick Ass panel organized by EW! for Comic-Con @ Home, the actress of Dinah Lance a.k.a. Black Canary in Birds of Prey, Jurnee Smollett, reiterated that she was absolutely willing to return to the role of the DC superheroine in a possible sequel to the film starring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and her all-female squad.

"NIt is certainly not a secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and I was truly honored to have the opportunity to play her role. I would definitely go back to other films if the opportunity presented itself" he has declared.

At the moment it is not known if Birds of Prey and the Phantasmagoric Rebirth of Harley Quinn will never have a sequel.

Among the disappointing box office takings of the first film (despite international critics having appreciated Cathy Yan's film a lot), and the damage to the entertainment industry caused by the global pandemic, it is indeed difficult for Warner Bros. and DC Films to believe it , if not a priority, at least a tempting title in the more immediate future.

However, you know, never say never in many fields, especially in this one, and who knows if something will be announced during the virtual event of August 22 DC FanDome.

And you, what do you think? Let us know in the comments.

