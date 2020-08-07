Birds of Prey, Jurnee Smollett-Bell: "In Black Canary I put my anger"

Share it:

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, interpreter of Black Canary in Birds of Prey, he said he used racist criticism of his casting to fuel his character's performance. The film also tells about the emancipation path of the Harley Quinn character compared to the Joker figure seen in Suicide Squad.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell plays Dinah Lance, aka Black Canary, singer of a night club with a lethal voice, Dinah is initially subjugated by Black Mask, before freeing herself and universes at Birds of Prey. In the comics Dinah is depicted as a white woman with blonde hair and the casting of Smollett-Bell, an African American, has attracted several critics from some fans.

Recently the actress admitted to being aware of these racist criticisms and her reaction:"It sparked anger inside me, which is fantastic for Canary" he confessed.

In addition to the emancipation of Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey often also focuses on the condition of the other protagonist women.

Black Canary manages to free himself from Sionis's grip and find a new family for himself, along with the other components of Birds of Prey.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell has admitted that he wants to play Black Canary in an upcoming film, although no announcement has been made officially.

Despite a good appreciation from critics, Birds of Prey did not work much at the box office. On Everyeye you will find the review of Birds of Prey and the review of Suicide Squad.