'Birds of prey', its end explained

'Birds of prey' has reached the cinemas accompanied by a very good reception. To Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) The new airs without Joker (and especially without 'Suicide Squad') have suited him very well. Now … What does the antiheroine hold after this adventure is over?

If you haven't seen the movie, Be careful that from here we make several spoilers of the end of the movie.

After finishing the mission that has united these girls, that is, save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the grip of Roman Sionis, Harley embarks on a new journey, but without being accompanied by Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Jacket (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renée Montoya (Rosie Perez).

Warner Bros.

Throughout the film it is seen that he has made good crumbs with little Cassandra. In fact they have ended up together with the villain, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), with an ace in the sleeve that Cass had (rather, a swag that had swiped at the last moment), and it is with her that he leaves at the end, both mounted in a convertible! In the company of the hyena Bruce, that had not disappeared! And now, the question a few will ask is very basic: Why doesn't Harley join forces with those three allies he has known?

For comics fans there is an easy answer: Harley is not part of the Birds of Prey. Taking into account what the film tells, the protagonist is faithful to the title and this has been the beginning of a beautiful emancipation. Therefore the film of Cathy Yan raises a most sensible outcome for his heroine. If there is anything sensible in Harley's life.

The girl has decided to start a company, 'Harley Quinn and associates (whores you love)'. So the other three companions decide to go their own way, once each one has seen the problems that weighed down on everyone: Dinah / Black Canary no longer has any working relationship with Roman. Helena Bertinelli, Huntress, has already finished her personal revenge and Renée has gotten over that police station overflowing with sexism where they undervalued her. Together they are now the Birds of Prey and it is clear that they support Harley as Harley to them, but taking new paths.

Warner Bros.

What will Harley look like in 'The suicide squad'? In summer of 2021 there is an appointment with the latest of James gunn, where Robbie takes up the character, it is not known how yet.

And what about the other protagonists? Although there are many rumors around Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey and their future in DC Films, for now they are all rumors regarding their cinematic future. Among the most talked-about gossip is the 'Gotham City Sirens' project, where the protagonist would join Poison Ivy and Catwoman, but little is known about this project, which stood still after the reorganization of all DC Films.

Whatever project you have for Harley Quinn, seen 'Birds of prey', it will surely be disturbing, enjoyable and "Fantabulous."