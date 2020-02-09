'Birds of prey': Is there a post-credit scene?

Warner Bros.





After completing the mission with the girls and having finished with the evil Roman, the group has joined as a new squad of justices, they have already formed as the Birds of prey of the title. We talked about Huntress, Renée and Black Canary And Harley? What's wrong with her? It will be fine without a doubt. The protagonist, already 100% emancipated, embarks on the journey with the young Cassandra Cain towards where it is not known and has set up a company, Harley Quinn and associates (The fucking whores).

What we know for sure is that we will see it in a year in the new 'The Suicide Squad'. The adventure can not have a better start: with a greasy egg sandwich with cheese. Who doesn't want to start a new mission like that?

And so the story directed by Cathy Yan. Mission accomplished and for others. Then the colorful credit titles appear on the screen closing a new story of DC Films. Phosphor tones, good music and … the post-credits scene. After waiting for the 109, they have fallen short and we want to know what their new machinations are. That is why we will stay until the Warner Bros logo appears on the big screen. Well with that we will have to be content. Because there is no scene as such, but a warning from Harley Quinn.

True to its unbearable and blissful essence, its voice falters to the public. "Have you really sat there until the end?", begins the protagonist, who has hesitated to his audience. In the end he agrees and is encouraged to tell a gossip. Harley starts"The case is that Batman …"and stays.

Yes friends. The public was not going to leave without one last mockery of the most "fantastical" heroine that currently exists. There leaves the doubt if they really wanted to tell something or not.

They could have played with possible plots with the 'Birds of Prey', some detail of the history of James gunn , which we will see in August 2021, or even of the film that it prepares Matt reeves, 'The Batman', which will arrive a few weeks before. This was in fact the most logical, because he was going to tell us something about Batman. Could it be that she has finally discovered that Batman is Bruce Wayne? Who knows.

You have to hold on and you have to leave the cinema. At least the public gets the good feeling of having spent a pleasant time.