Birds of prey is officially an R-rated movie

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
We have known for some time that Birds of prey It would be an R-rated movie, aimed at an audience of legal age for its explicit content. Now we know the reasons.

The rating given by the MPAA mentions "strong violence and language, as well as sexual and drug-related material"It seems that the outcasts that make up this group of heroines are going to be very strong in their debut.

After what happened with Joker we would not be surprised that Warner Bros. and DC will bet much more for this type of more adult movies where you do not have to worry about violence, blood or any other type of content that may be offensive for certain types of public.

Birds of prey will be in theaters on February 7, 2020 and it is expected that in its premiere it will get similar figures to those of Shazam!, Which would be a success for those responsible since this film has cost some millions less than the starring by Zachary Levi.

