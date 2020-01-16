'Birds of prey' has its first official music video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We already told you what songs were going to be part of the soundtrack of 'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)', and today we have among us the official video of one of these, 'Diamonds'. This is the first great single from Megan Thee Stallion from 'Hot Girl Summer' and the first appearance of Normani After the madness he created with his 'Motivation', and both form a duo of arms take, ready to leave the odd villain upside down.

'Diamonds' is a tribute to 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend', that mythical song by Marilyn Monroe in 'Gentlemen prefer blondes', and although the song is an undeniable banger, the video, which also delights us with several clips of the film, is a delight. Full of diamonds, corsets and latex suits printed with the names of their songs, Meg and 'Mani lead a carnival that we all would like to attend.

'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' will feature our favorite anti-heroine, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), supported by a group of amazing women like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) Jacket (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), joining all forces against one of Gotham's great villains, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

The movie will be in theaters starting next February 7.