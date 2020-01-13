Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn emancipates from the Joker in his new trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second official trailer of Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn) a few weeks after its premiere in cinemas, set for next February 7th. And this time it is Harley Quinn herself (Margot Robbie) the one that introduces us to his histrionics and fantastic Joker separation, which in turn is presented to us in style Black mask, the new villain played by Ewan McGregor.

Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7

Thus, and through a series of new and frantic sequences of the film never seen before, we are witness to much of what this new adaptation of the DC universe has to offer centered on the crazy character of Harley Quinn after his debut in Suicide Squad, movie that will receive a kind of reboot/ sequel in 2021 by the director James gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy at Marvel Studios) and in which Margot Robbie's character will also appear.

Although this new advance leaves us much more in the form of winks and clues, such as the final presentation of the villain Black Mask, the powerful Black Canary shout or the name of Harley's hyena, which is none other than Bruce, in reference to Bruce Wayne, Batman's alter ego.

Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn) opens in theaters next February 7, 2020; we leave you with your official synopsis: “Have you heard of the cop, the canary, the psychopath and the mafia princess? "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" is a Machiavellian fable told by Harley herself, as only she could. When Roman Sionis, Gotham's most perverse villain, and his unconditional right hand, Zsasz, were They aim at a girl named Cass, the city turns to look for her. Harley, Cazadora, Black Canary and Renee Montoya's roads collide, but this quirky foursome has no choice but to join forces to defeat Roman. ”

Source | Warner Bros.