 Birds of Prey: great presale of tickets, independent film, costumes and more

It shows that "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" It is less than a week to be released in cinemas, and therefore they do not stop getting statements from those involved talking about the film, although mostly it is more of the same as we already knew. First of all, we have to comment that as a reflection of this good reception that seems to be having among all those who have been able to see it, the Atom Tickets ticket sales company has announced that the movie sold more tickets on its first pre-sale day than others in DC how “Suicide Squad” or "Wonder Woman" in the same period of time.

The director Cathy Yan has talked about him movie costumes, one of the most commented topics for be especially delighted with the design that the Birds have, because it perfectly combines the appearance of comics and street costumes.

I love costumes and that's why I'm so happy to talk about it. Erin Benach, our costume designer, is a genius and really understands what women want to wear, so the idea was as if we could use the inspiration of the comics to combine that with the street style. So we are seeing what cool guys were wearing in Tokyo and New York and London and also haute couture because we both love fashion, so we take things off the runway and then consider each character separately because the cool thing about this movie is that teamwork comes a little later, and so you get to know these women individually first, so we really wanted to give their costumes individuality with their personality.

The producer Sue Kroll He has also emphasized a film that is situated in its own "universe" even though it is indirectly connected to others in DC.

This was designed to be something of its own, autonomous, singular, as it is ‘The Suicide Squad’ from James (Gunn). But as the world is the world, there are these very interesting organic connections, I think, that end up evolving, but there was no kind of consultation among filmmakers about the films – Kroll responds by asking him about a possible connection with 'The Suicide Squad' given that actress Margot Robbie participates in both. And, of course, they started much later, when we approached the end, and things were done quite independently. But something like Boomerang, for example, is interesting, when they started shooting and planning Suicide Squad, it evolved, their photo evolved from that kind of conversation. So there are those kinds of connections, but very organic.

Finally echo the recent statements of the actor Ewan McGregor during his visit to the Jimmy Fallon program in which he has again alluded to the theme of misogyny that the film will address.

It was exciting to be part of a movie that addresses some of the meaningless misogyny that women have to deal with every day. Let's say I was honored to see the head of misogyny in the movie (laughs). I am not a very good character in the movie. But I was proud to be part of that, to get that, to start giving that kind of message.

Related to McGregor, the director has highlighted the work of the actor with the character Black Mask and the good casting choice that is:

We had a lot of fun creating Roman together. His backstory, his background, the way he passes from one place to another, that was already written, but Ewan is so funny that some of my favorite lines in the movie, or some of my favorite Roman lines, improvised them on the progress. And that was part of Roman's appeal to me, and part of the reason why Ewan fit so well was that he brings a very natural charisma to the paper and is so perversely funny that you can't help but like it. It's lovely, and that was fun. You can laugh with him and then feel bad about laughing and then he does something really horrible and that makes him a more interesting character for me.

