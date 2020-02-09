General News

 Birds of Prey get 33 million dollars in their first weekend

February 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Birds of Prey / Birds of Prey (2020)

The movie "Birds of prey" It is about to end its first weekend of release but we already have an approximation of the box office data with which it will close. The expectations of the last days are met, and the DC movie closes with 33 million dollars in the United States from 4,236 cinemas. These data are 20 million below the estimates of a week ago, which almost talked about 50 or 55 million dollars for the domestic box office.

The box office outside the United States, from 78 markets, would stand at 48 million dollars, resulting in a global box office that would already reach 81.3 million dollars.

This low box office data makes us talk about one of the lowest brands in the superhero cinema – not just DC – of the modern era, although as we have been saying these days, the low budget of the film (84.5 million dollars) will allow the movie to end up paying off with a positive result. In addition, it does not seem that it will have too much competition on the billboard during the next few weeks, at least until the end of the month when it opens "The invisible man" which is more aimed at the same target of rating R.

Box office of the films of DC until 09/02/2020

Via information | THR | Box Office



