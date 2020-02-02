'Birds of prey' connect with 'The Suicide Squad' by James Gunn?

Share it:

Since we know that Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the reboot from 'The Suicide Squad' that he prepares James gunn we were wondering if 'Birds of prey', the solo movie of the most charismatic villain in DC, would have a direct connection with her. Now that we are very close to the arrival of Harley Qinn and his girl gang on the big screen, his producer, Sue Croll, has decided to make the matter clear. So I talked about it for Comicbook:

It was designed to be your own thing, remain independent and unique, just like James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'. As the world is the same, there are very interesting organic connections that, in the end, just develop. But there was no consultation between both filmmakers. They, of course, started much later, when we were close to finishing, so things have been done almost entirely independently. Things like for example, Boomerang, which began to be planned for 'Suicide Squad', has evolved thanks to these conversations. That kind of thing does exist, but in a very organic way.

'Birds of prey' hits theaters next February 7th. For 'The Suicide Squad' we will have to wait for August 6, 2021.