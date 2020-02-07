 Birds of Prey click lightly on the first passes of Thursday night

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie "Birds of prey" He has already reached the cinemas with the passes last night and it seems that he does it with a ticket office somewhat below what you would expect. Estimates so far placed the film at box office levels very similar to those of "Shazam!" on its first weekend, but yesterday's data put it with a lower box office.

The Last night's movie passes would be around 4 or 5 million dollars in the United States, that is, 32% lower than what he did last year "Shazam!" (5.9 million). Obviously, it is well below the data with which other R-rated superhero movies started, such as "Joker" ($ 13.3 million), "Deadpool" (12.7 million) or "Logan" (9.5 million).

In this new scenario, according to Exhibitor Relations, the Warner Bros. studio itself estimates that the film will be released with $ 45 million on its first weekend in the United States, which falls below the figures of 50 or 55 million of dollars that gave him media like Deadline or The Hollywood Reporter days ago. It does not seem likely, but if the figure is closer to the 40 million, we would talk about a particularly low brand for the franchise.

The flip side of all this is that at the level of criticism and opinion the film is apparently working very well. A couple of days ago the film landed on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator, and with its first 49 reviews it had a total of 92% positive reviews. The count currently amounts to 164 and has a percentage of 86%, so last night the portal gave the Fresh certificate with 87%. This is the third highest mark of a DC movie, below "Shazam!" (90%) and “Wonter Woman” (93%). In general terms, the critics are very positive repeating much of what has been said all these weeks, as its unique character, that the film is gaining pace from its second act – being the first somewhat slow – choreographies for the incredible action scenes or a movie that is artistically out of what we are used to DC.

The first reviews are in for #BirdsOfPrey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One #HarleyQuinn – currently it's #Fresh at 92% on the #Tomatometer, with 49 reviews: https://t.co/IBVfE50WLz pic.twitter.com/chiV1W1JQM – Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 5, 2020

Via information | Deadline | Exhibitor Relations.