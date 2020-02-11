Entertainment

         'Birds of prey' changes its title in theaters in the United States after its disappointment at the box office

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Warner It has high hopes placed in 'Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' and at the moment of truth it is not working well at the box office. So much so that the company has decided to ask several US movie chains to change the title with which the movie appears.

Specifically, Warner is now trying to sell the movie with the title of 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey' for a fairly clear reason: to draw more attention to what is centered on the character played by Margot Robbie. After all, she is the great claim of the function and the public may not have it entirely clear.


It is not the first time Warner has done something similar after a box office reception below expectations. At the time he already renamed 'On the Edge of Tomorrow' as 'Live, die and repeat: On the edge of tomorrow', with special emphasis on the three initial words, until then the promotional phrase that accompanied the film led by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

What is clear with this decision, which remains to be seen to what extent Warner executes – when buying tickets the previous title still appears – is that the company believes that the title is one of the main reasons that 'Birds of dam 'got the worst data of a DC movie on its first weekend with 81 million worldwide collection -33 of which come from the US box office.

