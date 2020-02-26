Birds of prey change their title again after their box office failure

Share it:

That a movie changes its title because it does not work at the box office, is already something that does not happen often. But that same film change its name again, it is something new. And it is what just happened to Birds of prey (initially known with the subtitle of "And the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn), which after a major failure in theaters, has been renamed. We will see if this time with more success.

In this case, and as Warner Bros. has confirmed through Twitter, the name change is for Japan. That way, the new title will be Harley Quinn's Great Awakening: Birds of Prey. With this rename, the Japanese are expected to be attracted to the film, since their attendance is one of the lowest in the world.

Anyway, the numbers have to change a lot so that this movie does not mean a failure of the DCEU again. Especially after what was seen with Joker, who presaged that things could change in the near future. In this case, it seems that it has not even helped, the fact that Birds of Prey has good reviews on portals such as Rotten Tomatoes.

Without going any further, in this house we rate it as a remarkable film, highlighting especially the role of Margot Robbie. Or rather Harley Quinn, since it is a role that has really internalized. In addition, when acting as a narrator, there are many times when the viewer can not help laughing.

There is no shortage of good action scenes, with a group of superheroines that, after the little success of the film, have a difficult time repeating in the DC universe and in the future. Except for Harley Quinn herself, of course. We will be attentive to see if this last name change modifies the figures or not.

