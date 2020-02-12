'Birds of prey' change its title

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Warner Bros. has officially changed the title of 'Birds of Prey' given how the box office went in its early days. The official title of the film is, as is known 'Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)', although very few have referred to it by that name. Everyone who knew about the movie was informed about the title and who starred in the movie. Now, the studio has decided to put the character Harley Quinn, who gives life Margot Robbie, at the center of the matter.

The new title, which has already begun to spread via the Internet, is 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey'. The film grossed $ 33.2 million nationwide over the weekend, which is well below what was originally estimated. Even at the cautiously low end of the spectrum, the studio thought the new DC Films movie would be in the $ 45 million range. So now the study is focusing on putting the name of Harley Quinn at the beginning of the title.

According to box office analyst Jeff Bock, it was a big mistake for Warner not to put Harley Quinn as the main focus from the beginning. She is the character that fans know and is the character that has been waiting to see on the big screen since 'Suicide Squad' in 2016. Whatever the title, now we will try to see if it can attract fans or not Cinemas with the recently updated title.

Harley Quinn's return was never expected to be a box office explosion, but he has received good reviews. Warner Bros. and other studios are looking for the formula to find the success that 'Joker' had in his outstanding films. It is rumored that Sony is looking for an R rating for 'Venom 2', but all that could change these days since the eyes of the industry are on how the movie will go. The study hopes that word of mouth will help, in addition to the new title that has 'Birds of prey'. Sorry! 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey'.