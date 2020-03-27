 Birds of Prey arrives today in Spain digitally

Share it:

Warner Bros. Pictures Spain repeats the move by Warner Bros. in the United States and anticipates the digital launch of the film "Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn's Fabulous Emancipation)", just as other Spanish distributors are doing with their films in Spain, and that Warner Bros. also extends to other films of theirs such as "Question of justice" or Richard Jewell.

Since today friday 27 The latest DC premiere will be available in theaters at main digital platforms: Apple TV app, Google Play, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store and Microsoft. Recall that the film is available for digital rental in the United States from this past Tuesday. However, digital rental will not be available in our country until April 3, which can be done on Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft, Movistar +, Orange and Vodafone TV.

The film has recently crossed the $ 200 million barrier thanks to its Japanese premiere, and its domestic box office is close to its production budget, $ 84.16 million out of a budget of 84. , 5 million.

Via information | Warner Bros. Pictures