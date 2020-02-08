 Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)

Share it:

Controversial since its conception and possibly divisive in its reception. "Birds of prey" It is an adventure that brings together some of the characters of the urban and street universe of Gotham City to offer us a diverse festival loaded with brief and effective humorous violence which will take the audience a few laughs during its 109 minutes. However, in the end, it will not happen beyond a mere entertaining session in the cinema for the public that will leave questioning more than one if he really saw something productive as substantial.

No matter what the intentions that the actress repeatedly has been Margott Robbie, the director Cathy Yan or the screenwriter Christina Hudson, for making this a choral film that makes the female protagonists of the DC Universe look like, this movie is Harley quinn at its best, It can't be taken seriously, nor does it pretend. Among its tasks is to make a hodgepodge of narrative styles that do not feel that it arrives to land in the most suitable way.

The adaptations of the comics or characters of these to other media they will always be a controversial creative point since, no matter how much an effort is made, there will always be people who will react, either rejecting or accepting the proposal. In personal opinion, the films that best result and succeed in their mission, are those that intelligently catch the best parts of the stories of the comics, and at the same time, offer an outstanding proposal As a cinematographic work. "Birds of prey" It achieves this halfway, although it is something that could be intuited since its development.

You have to be clear. No team of superheroes we have had in the cinema has been formed by the same alignment of the comics in their first installment. The film incursions of the Avengers, the X-Men or even the DC Justice League itself, even with the lack of a key member or a determining element, managed to capture some of the roots of these characters. In the case of "Birds of prey", what is done is simply to take the idea of ​​the characters and handle it at your convenience With very little productive relevance for its history. In any case, perhaps consolidating something future, but far from being solid enough.

I would dare to affirm that "Birds of prey" he manages to quickly polish what the director has done David Yesterday with “Suicide Squad” (2016) in terms of the presentation of the characters and the roles they will fulfill within the plot in their first two acts. Like the squad's tape, its imperfections lie in merely explaining to us what are the motivations of the characters Y not delving into who they are and why these, this as collateral damage by having an absolute protagonist such as Harley Quinn.

Characters

In "Birds of prey" we see one Harley Quinn (Margott Robbie) which tries to gain a reputation in Gotham City after its break with the Joker. This will lead her to a series of circumstances that will make her meet other women in the city to deal with the dangerous criminal boss Roman Sionis / Black Mask (Ewan Mcgregor).

Margott Robbie continues very along the lines of its interpretation seen in “Suicide Squad” being this one which is the focus of attention throughout the film. The actress provides her respective dose of charm and ferocity to her character, in addition to using the narrative resource of breaking the fourth wall, becoming an almost omnipresent narrator of the story. The latter, at some point, he comes to sin from too much exposure throughout the film.

The other characters in the movie are more complementary than secondary. We begin the review with the fierce and veteran detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), which has a lot of influence on the cliché of the rough woman police of action films from the end of the last century, which has to deal with corruption and its own police force while trying to bring Sionis to justice. Pérez correctly interprets his character giving tenacity to the interpretive part but it is not very well managed in the action sequences section that involve persecutions or fights.



Dinah Lance / Black Canary on the skin of Jurnee Smoleth-Bell, singer in the club Sionis, possessor of a portentous voice It is a soul trapped at a crossroads In between, climb high, leaving aside your moral compass, or do the right thing in the face of the abusive environment you are in. Jurnee's interpretation is coupled to the context of the plot, which is very different from the image and the background that the versions of the character may have worked throughout his story in the comics and other media making the debut of his film version did not end up at all. Neither generates a empathy with the viewer to get hooked with her in a way that interests us, so it happens so that no matter how many times they refer to it as "Dinah" or "Canary" it is simply a very remote version of the character that it does not work as an adaptation, or more importantly, that a film character entirely creates interesting.



Helena Bertinelli / Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) It is very much at the periphery of the story. Its origins and motivations they are importantly linked to the Macguffin element Of the plot. Despite not deepening much with her as a character, the film offers a concise summary of what moves her, so that to personal perception, the makes you look like a character with potential In spite of his little presence.

Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) is a pickpocket girl who, by chance's fate, comes across Harley Quinn and company by committing one of her many misdeeds. Exercising a role of mere buddy for the villain / antiheroine protagonist, the chemistry between the two is very energetic full of very funny moments, this being the most prominent relationship between characters in the film.

The villains are headed by the narcissistic and cruel Roman Sionis / Black Mask, with a very histrionic interpretation by the excellent actor Ewan McGregor, who prints a mix of vanity, sweets and greed to a character who aspires to turn to the absolute criminal chief of Gotham City and for this he will put all his power to locate the Macguffin element that falls into the hands of Harley Quinn and Cass Cain. His right hand is Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina) who barely manages to give small glimpses of his potential as a threatening villain. It is worth mentioning that the actors fulfill their mission when addressing their respective characters, but all this is thrown overboard with the final anti-climatic resolution (SPOILER: select the text to see it) by falling into a vice that personally that I already believed had been overcome (FIN SPOILER) about the villains inside the superhero movies.

Address



Rookie Catty yan in the director's chair he takes influences from multiple elements for the staging of the characters within "Birds of prey". Some of these are The rocambolescos neon lights and colors that adorn the world according to Harley, which reminds us of more than one movie “Batman Forever” Y "Batman and Robin" of Joel Schumacher, also inheritance to a greater extent of the criminal underworld that David Yesterday raised in “Suicide Squad”. Again mention how the character of Renne Montoya It has situations and scenarios are taken police action movies of the eighties and nineties; or what for Huntress it is allowed to emulate the characters of "Kill Bill" from the producer Quentin Tarantino to explore the background of Helena Bertinelli.

Technical section

In the action section you have to recognize how well crafted and choreographed are the action scenes thanks to Chad Stahelski – known for his work in the trilogy of "John Wick" and have participated as a second unit director of "Captain America: Civil War"– which mounts brutal fights loaded with ferocity that make Harley look more like the rest of the characters. Fortunately, these visceral fight sequences remain uniform throughout the film and never feel repetitive. Fierce fights including the presence of broken bones as well as flying teeth.

Christina Hudson — Whose credits as a screenwriter include el soft reboot of the Transformers franchise with "Bumblebee" (2018) and who has been commissioned to write the story of the next “The Flash" and a project for Batgirl– Makes a simple and effective premise that fortunately does not fall into common predictable spaces. The Hudson script does a peculiar exercise as it is a story told and seasoned by Harley Quinn. This first deceives us when we think that we are seeing a linear plot, to later jump back and forth and thus be able to present another branch of the complementary story. Fortunately the pace does not decline and keeps you aware of the chaotic action that occur, getting focus on the climax points.

In the aspect of social commentary, which the cast and management members insisted so much on how women's struggle would be addressed in the face of misogyny and toxic masculinity, this subtext is barely perceived and does not obscure in the least the approach of the story, but in the end I think it is guaranteed that there will be some sensibilities that will bother seeing the role of men represented in this film as antagonistic and accomplices that go after the lives of these women.

Conclusions

"Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)"stays halfway to your intentions. It is a film that for an hour and a half entertains you productively and is honest in what it can offer. Aesthetically strives to obtain a personal identity and achieves it to a certain extent, but his argument plummets at its climax Fortunately, it is not predictable, but how good and bad it has in the same balance. All this leaves us a good dry product, enjoyable but depending on tolerance that each viewer has about how to digest it and what their criteria are.