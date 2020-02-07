'Birds of prey (And the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' and more …

Share it:

Tense with the impending Oscar 2020 ceremony? Have you already made your pools? Do you have the pantry full of provisions to spend the morning from Sunday to Monday? Then you have deserved a good escape to your bedside cinema, where you can enjoy a new assortment of premieres, headed by the 'Birds of prey' of Harley Quinn and company.

But DC heroines don't come alone. Next to them, a nominee for three Oscar awards starring Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman; the last and beautiful work of Terrence Malick, a delirium in 16mm of the inimitable Joe Begos and a good handful of international offers that do not forget the smallest of the house.

'Birds of Prey (and the Fantastic Emancipation of Harley Quinn)' ('Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)', 2020)

In favor: The insatiable rhythm of the film, which makes viewing more bearable and will manage to entertain a good part of the respectable. Its colorful and free production design. The Mary Elizabeth Winstead Huntress. Some particularly inspired set-pieces.

Against: The way 'Birds of prey' dilutes its full potential trying to please everyone. There is no trace of its "R" rating, of that violence that one would expect from it, nor of the humor of a sense of humor that is easier than acidic. The treatment of his characters is practically null. His chaotic narrative and the overloaded of a style that does not stop trying to follow the steps of 'Deadpool'.

'The scandal (Bombshell)' ('Bombshell', 2019)

In favor: The Oscar nominations for best leading actress —Theron— and secondary —Robbie— are a good indication that we are facing a feature film driven by his inspired cast. His intelligent and dynamic narrative lives up to its importance as a portrait of the origins of the #MeToo movement.

Against: Your speech is not that it is especially subtle. The development of the conflict sins of simple and superficial.

'Hidden Life' ('A Hidden Life', 2019)

In favor: Above all, and as usual when we talk about Terrence Malick, the beautiful visual treatment of the film, with a photograph of Jörg Widmer that takes your breath away. His first act, particularly inspired and enhanced by his equally successful cast.

Against: Narratively, 'Hidden life' is the antithesis of your visual bet. Three very long hours in which Malick is lost between repetitions and an especially leaden rhythm.

Plus…

'A crazy mission' ('Le lion', 2019)

Lovers of French comedy have an appointment with Danny Boon in the latest from director Ludovic Colbeau-Justin.

'We only have to dance' ('Da cven vicekvet', 2019)

Levan Akin writes and directs this beautiful and bright romantic drama in which the dance has a specific weight.

'Bliss' (2019)

Joe Begos pulls his side more auteur and he gives us the most punk and round horror work of his filmography – in glorious 16mm.

'Zibila and the power of stripes' ('Zibilla ou la vie zébrée', 2019)

Isabelle Favez directs this charming animated medium length film directed to the smallest of the house.

'The Paw Patrol: Rescue at full speed' ('Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue!', 2019)

From Canada, the 'Paw Patrol' returns to the rescue with a new 3D animation tape, not too inspired …

'Lur and Amets' ('Lur eta Amets', 2019)

Weekly premieres another children's production, this time national, directed by Imanol Zinkunegi, Joseba Ponce.

The Espinof team recommendations

Kiko Vega: 'Rough diamonds'. Darius Khondji and the rhythm of the edition raise the new Safdie. The rhythm has never been lacking, of course. And if that were not enough, Martin Scorsese appears as executive producer of a film as debtor as his film as 'Joker', only bothering to work the proposal and not stay in appearances. Unfortunately, as in everything I've seen yours, a strange invisible force keeps me further from your heart than I would really like. In the end, you run the risk of staying as far away as those lenses and telephoto lenses with which you like to cover your characters from a distance.

Jorge Loser: 'Bliss'. 70 minutes of performance exploitation, full of neons, multicolored explosions and vampirism treated as a hangover connection in the best Joe Begos movie, which proposes an underground opera of heavy rock, neon and psychedelia that makes us think of 'Mandy' ( 2018), although his intentions are closer to urban nightmares about the addiction of Frank Henenlooter and the punk outbursts of Street Trash (1987).

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!