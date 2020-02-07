'Birds of Prey' and other groups of warrior girls

Warner Bros.
After months of waiting, 'Birds of prey' finally arrives today at cinemas throughout Spain. The film is going to become a song for feminism and a hymn for all those who fight for equality. And while her incredible female cast are already superhero movie icons, They are not the only warrior girls in the cinema. We take this premiere to rescue others arms women groups take who have shown in film history that female friendship can with everything, even with the worst villains.
'BIRDS OF PREY'
Led by the crazy Harley Quinn, these women give us one of the most explosive and colorful climaxes of the cinema. One more example that almost everything in a team is better.
'WILD NATION'
What do a group of high school students do when almost every man in their city wants to kill them? Well, show them that they shouldn't have attacked them, because they are about to repent. They live in a 'Wild Nation'.
'YOUNG AND WITCHES'
They are the most marginalized, geeks and strangers of his institute. But when these four girls discover black magic, and how strong they are united, there will be no stopping them. They are 'young and witches'.
'ANNIHILATION'
This group of female soldiers fears nothing or anyone, not even a mysterious force that threatens to charge the planet. They come wanting to 'Annihilation'.
'GHOSTBUSTERS'
East remake female of the eighties classic was very criticized, but we must recognize that there is no more group cool of ghost hunters in the cinema. Long live Ghostbusters!
'OCEAN'S 8'
Sandra Bullock leads this group of powerful women who manage to make stealing look sexy and fun. After seeing them in action, you will not only love them, you will also want to be one of these 'Ocean's 8'.
'BLOOD CHRISTMAS'
Do a group of murderers want to kill the girls of a female residence? They don't know what they have done, because these girls pretend to fight for their lives and make this a 'Bloody Christmas'.
