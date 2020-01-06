Birds of Prey: A new TV spot reveals new images

Share it:

It is not the final trailer we are all waiting for – and which should not take long to appear – but it is much better than nothing. The fact is that Warner Bros. has published a new television spot for Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn. And in it, you can see unpublished images that had not appeared in any previous trailer. Then you can see it for yourself.

Although it is true that none of these new images (such as the one that includes a dog with an Easter egg included) reveals too much information about the film, it is true that the spot emphasizes the crazy actions of Harley Quinn and the tremendous doses of action the movie will have.

Without going any further, Margot Robbie herself has already commented in the past that there will be impressive stunts in the film. In fact, although some could not do them herself, because of the danger, many others are their own.

This is what Robbie said about it: "I can't talk about them since the movie is not yet available, but there are a lot of really great stunts in the movie Birds of Prey. Some of them, I couldn't do them, because they were too risky. But no, the stunt artists surprise me constantly. One of my brothers is actually a specialist, so I deeply appreciate it. ".

And you? What do you think of the new spot? Do you feel like the premiere arrives? Remember that it is scheduled for next February 7, 2020.

