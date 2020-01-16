BioWare preparing to announce the Mass Effect remaster?

Share it:

The one of Mass Effect it's one of the most loved series of the last generation, and it's no mystery that fans would welcome the return with open arms. BioWare are you preparing to make a big announcement about it, perhaps with the arrival of a trilogy remaster?

As you can see at the bottom of the page, BioWare has published a tweet using the unpublished hashtag #MassRelays, attaching a short video that takes up the narrative incipit and the soundtrack of the first chapter of Mass Effect released on Xbox 360, PC and PS3.

Considering that the tweet was published on January 14, the day on which no particular recurrence of Mass Effect falls, the post seems to allude to the return of the series. Maybe with the original trilogy remaster? Or with a remake of the first chapter?

What we do know is that IT'S AT she is interested in proposing exciting remasters of fan-loved games, a category in which the Mass Effect trilogy would certainly fall. Is BioWare preparing to make an announcement about it?

Would you like it if the news was confirmed? In this case the Mass Effect trilogy could return to PS4, Xbox One and PC in a remastered version, and why not also on Nintendo Switch.

While waiting to know more details, we remind you that a Mass Effect Trilogy mod with 4K texture is available on PC.