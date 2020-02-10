BioWare is redesigning Anthem completely

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the end of 2019, Electronic Arts and BioWare announced that they intended to redesasapland Anthem completely. Today, through an entry in the official blog of the game, its creators have made it clear that drastic changes are already taking place. And, therefore, we can hope that very soon we can enjoy this new "version" of the same game. In addition, they have distributed a couple of new images that you can see in this news.

In any case, the blog post not only makes an exhaustive review of the game's past, but also explains how it wants to focus on this reinvention of Anthem. This is what the statement says about the upcoming improvements: "In the coming months we will focus on a long-term redesasapland of the experience, working specifically to reinvent the core of the game with clear objectives, motivating challenges and progress with sasaplandificant rewards, while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in this world. of science fiction and fantasy. ".

On the other hand, they also wanted to make it clear that, while this review arrives, they will not abandon the current players of the title: "Meanwhile, we will continue to run the current version of Anthem, but we will move away from the full seasons as the team works towards the future of Anthem. We will continue the game with events, store updates and reviewing the content of past seasons and cataclysms. , starting with our anniversary, later this month [February]. ".

Finally, the statement also emphasizes the need to receive support and feedback from users: "Creating new worlds is fundamental to our study mission, but it is not easy. Sometimes we do it well, sometimes we miss it. What keeps us going is the support of players like you. Your comments give us guidance on how we can improve, and his passion inspires us the courage to create. I look forward to working with your participation and comments for the best possible future for Anthem. ".

What do you think? Are you still playing Anthem today? What are the changes that could make you take the game off the shelf? Remember that the title is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC since last February 2019.

Source: BioWare Blog