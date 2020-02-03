BioWare celebrates 25 years and reimagines the logo: an important announcement is coming?

Share it:

A few months after the BioWare logo change, the historic software house linked to the Electronic Arts galaxy celebrates 25 years since its foundation with a new "celebratory" logo.

To accompany the new social campaign based onhashtag # BioWare25 we find in fact the short animation of new logo for 25 years of BioWare which underlines this important milestone and, above all, a message that projects us to the future to prepare us for what will be the next video games of the Canadian company.

In the greeting message, the curators of the social profiles of the company explain to us that "In 1995, a young BioWare began this incredible journey into the world of game development. Thanks to all of you for sharing the worlds, stories and companies that we have created with us over the past 25 years. Stay with us and follow us over the next 12 months as we celebrate what great we are doing in our studios by being inspired by fans ".

Previously, BioWare's upper echelons have already confirmed that they are engaged in the development of Dragon Age 4 for PC and nextgen systems (PS5 and Xbox Series X). In recent months, however, the corridor rumors have multiplied Anthem Next, the redesigned version of the sci-fi blockbuster that should be in development to overcome once and for all the problems of Anthem that plagued the title upon its arrival on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

More recent, but by no means less probable, are the rumors about the development of the Mass Effect Remaster, both of the first and of the other two chapters of the role series dedicated to Commander Shepard.