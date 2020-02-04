BioWare and its big games absent from meeting with EA shareholders

Share it:

In recent days Electronic Arts it held the periodic meeting with the shareholders, during which it reeled off the excellent results achieved in the last fiscal quarter (October-December 2019).

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has proved a hit since sales exceeded the most optimistic expectations. The games as a service continue to go strong, to the benefit of the microtransactions, which have generated dizzying earnings: there is talk of 993 million dollars collected in three months, especially thanks to the success of games like FIFA 20 and Apex Legends. The future looks decidedly bright too: EA plans to release at least fourteen games over the next fiscal year, including at least four non-sports, and is ready to show great things on the Xbox Series X and PS5.

Yet all that glitters doesn't seem to be gold. As longtime fans have surely already noticed, there have been illustrious absentees: we are talking of BioWare and its games, who found no space during the meeting with the shareholders. Anthem, back from a disastrous launch, has never been named, despite the team is working on its renewal. Obviously, they are not yet ready to announce anything. Dragon Age 4 it has never shown up since it was announced at the end of 2018, if we exclude the microscopic screenshot shared months ago by Mike Darrah. Several times it seemed on the verge of being revealed, but it never happened. No trace of Mass Effect: the second chapter has just turned ten, but the future of the franchise is unknown.

We would have expected some news on a study of such relevance, which by the way has just celebrated the 25th anniversary by renewing the logo. Evidently Electronic Arts has other plans, which we can't wait to discover.