BioShock Infinite: how to unlock 1999 mode immediately with the Konami Code

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also the version of BioShock Infinite contained in BioShock The Collection includes the special 1999 mode. In this mini-guide we explain how to unlock it immediately on PS4, Xbox One and PC by inserting the Konami Code.

There 1999 mode of BioShock Infinite proposes an even higher degree of challenge than the difficult level. Normally it can be unlocked after completing the adventure, but in reality you can get it right away by entering the Konami Code from the main menu of the game. We explain how to do it.

How to insert the Konami Code and unlock the BioShock Infinite 1999 mode

To unlock BioShock Infinite 1999 in BioShock The Collection right away, all you have to do is enter the following key combinations from the game's main menu:

PS4 : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X

: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X Xbox One : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A PC (with mouse and keyboard): Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Del key, Enter

If you entered the code correctly, a dialog box will notify you of the unlocking of the 1999 mode.

We point out that this game mode offers the highest level of challenge in the game, with even more aggressive enemies and various limitations such as a slower recovery speed, reduced ammunition and an increase in the cost ($ 100) of the respawn after death.

On this occasion, remember that BioShock The Collection it is included in the free games of the PS Plus of February 2020. Are you also taking the opportunity to play it (or rediscover it) these days?