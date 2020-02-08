BioShock 4 will take several years to develop

Share it:

In December of last year 2K Games announced BioShock 4 (tentative title), a game under development at the newborn Cloud Chamber study, born precisely to manage this ambitious project. Apparently, however, the works are still in the preliminary stages.

Confirmation comes from financial report by Take-Two Interactive (company that owns 2K Games), the group's CEO made it clear to shareholders that "the new BioShock will remain in development for several years"without adding further details in this regard. It is not clear at this point if the game will also be released on current generation platforms such as PS4 and Xbox One or if we will see it only on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and perhaps on Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch?).

After having enjoyed enormous success during the last generation, the BioShock series suffered a setback after the release of BioShock Infinite in 2013 and the subsequent dismantling of Irrational Games with the consequent abandonment of the company by Ken Levine.

For those who wish to (re) discover the saga, remember that BioShock The Collection is free on PS4 as part of the PlayStation Plus lineup for February 2020, the collection includes BioShock, BioShock 2 (single player only) and BioShock Infinite with all expansions and DLCs.