Entertainment

BioShock 4 should "get rid of the chains of the past" according to the director of BioShock 2

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

If we did a survey on what the new BioShock should look like, it's hard to know what the answer would be. However, it is clear that the great reference we have in the original trilogy, with a very particular and unmistakable style. Instead, the director of BioShock 2 has made some surprising statements. According to him, BioShock 4 You must get rid of the chains of the past.

The fact is that Jordan Thomas, who apart from being the director of BioShock 2 also worked in all deliveries, confessed to journalist Samuel Horti (us via Gamingbolt) that he wants the next game in the series to go in a completely new direction with Regarding what we all know.

Somehow, Thomas feels that this new installment should not feel chained to the previous three games. Otherwise, you could restrict your own creativity. That way, he advocates a game with new places to explore as well as new topics and ideas to address. Below you can see Samuel Horti's original tweet.

This is exactly what Thomas said according to the tweet: "I hope that the chains of the past are removed, that they feel as free as possible. That is why I hope that the series (be) known: take it to places that I did not expect, thematically and physically.".

READ:  "Kylie Jenner" Stripped Down and Poses as Playboy Bunny with Travis Scott:

Anyway, we must remember that the latest reports tell us about a game that, supposedly, would have been in development for a couple of years. Therefore, either Thomas knows something or it is simply a wish that will have no influence on development, whether that is the policy of the development team or not. At the moment, we do not even know the release date or platforms that the game will reach.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.