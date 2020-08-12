BioShock 4: new details on gameplay, graphics and scenarios

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cloud Chamber executives have opened new job positions to shape the BioShock 4 project. The cards accompanying these job announcements provide unprecedented details on the gameplay, graphics and scenarios of this ambitious roleplaying shooter.

After confirming Ken Levine's non-involvement in BioShock 4, the software house commissioned by Take Two to give shape to this blockbuster has updated its official website to announce the expansion of the staff and invite the talents of the sector to send their candidacy to become part of Cloud Chamber.

The professional figures sought by the company are many and range from programmers to authors, passing through developers and testers. In the cards illustrating the work that awaits the new members of Cloud Chamber it is mentioned Unreal Engine 4 as a "preferred platform" for candidates' previous experiences, an indication which, if confirmed, could suggest the adoption of UE4 or the future Unreal Engine 5 as BioShock 4 graphics engine.

Also from the Cloud Chamber website we learn that the development house intends to give life to "a new and fantastic world", an 'setting never appeared in other episodes of the BioShock FPS / RPG saga where you can try your hand at "fights that will be accessible and satisfying, challenges that will allow a high level of experimentation and expressiveness to the user. All immersed in a highly reactive game world".