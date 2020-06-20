Biomutant, waiting for the release date: new gameplay coming soon!

Share it:

For several months now there has been no news on the production signed by the developers of Experiment 101 and by the team of THQ Nordic, so much so that fears of a possible cancellation of Biomutant had spread within the community.

In February of this year, however, the authors reiterated that they were actively engaged in the work of creating the peculiar Action RPG which will feature a fierce minor panda, ready to wield its weapons in the direction of multiple opponents. Well, it seems that now the wait for new information is about to end.

To anticipate it is the same Experiment 101, which confirmed the presence of the game at an upcoming event part of the initiative IGN Summer of Gaming. The software house has in fact announced that on June 24th a new session will be shared with the community gameplay, during which it will be possible to take a new look at the characteristics of Biomutant. At the same time, adeveloper interview: curious to know more?

At the moment, although still without a definitive publication date, Biomutant it is expected on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while no official statement has involved a possible landing of the title on Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia or PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.