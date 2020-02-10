BioMutant: the release date of the action RPG leaks from a digital store

Share it:

The operators of the Instant Gaming digital store update the BioMutant card to fix what, in their opinion, will be the release date of the ambitious role-playing action of Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic.

According to the information collected by the well-known retailer of digital video game keys, the science fiction epic of the mutant feline of BioMutant is destined to start on March 17, 2020, but only in its PC version sold on Steam. The tabs of the console versions of the open world project of Experiment 101, in fact, continue to report the data in placeholder on December 31, 2019. On the pages of other digital stores, such as those of Amazon UK, USA and Italy, the release date shown is that in placeholder of the 31/12/2020.

Regardless of the veracity or otherwise of this rumor about the release date of BioMutant, the indiscretion of Instant Gaming helps us to break a media fast that lasts for several months after the announcement, made in August 2019 by the high spheres of THQ Nordic, the small number of developers working on BioMutant.

We therefore hope to receive a clarification from Experiment 101 as soon as possible and, waiting to find out when we can dive into the atmospheres of this original role-playing adventure on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, we leave you to our special on the open world of BioMutant .