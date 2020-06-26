Biomutant: information on gameplay, classes, specializations and factions

Share it:

Almost three years have passed since the announcement of Biomutant, presented for the first time at Gamescom in 2017. The game, developed by Experiment 101 and distributed by THQ Nordic, has immediately managed to get noticed for the great possibility of personalization of the character.

Our virtual alter ego, in fact, will be completely customizable: shape, body thickness, fur, fangs and much more. Although the last Experiment 101 work has disappeared from the radar for a while, it has recently returned to show itself during the IGN Summer of Gaming with a long gameplay session. For the occasion, the game's creative director, Stefan Ljungqvist, was interviewed and told a few more details about the title.

There are tribes in the game (6 in all) and they will have unique characteristics related to DNA. Depending on the choice, the player will have different customization possibilities. In a nutshell, each of these will have an exclusive branch of specialization not present – obviously – in the other factions. For example, choosing the aquatic tribe will develop element-related skills, such as the ability to breathe underwater for a longer period of time.

Appearance will also be important: an imposing character will be slow but powerful, while a small one will be fast but weaker. Also essential is the choice of classes, all different from each other, which will further diversify the gameplay.

Each tribe will be influenced by the player's choices, who can team up with one, eliminate the others or decide to save them. Furthermore, it will be up to us to decide the fate of the world, during the choices that will appear before us during our adventure. It is logical to think that, at this point, Biomutant can also be released on new generation consoles. However, this topic has not yet been clarified by the developers. For now, it is certain that the title will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but we do not yet know when.