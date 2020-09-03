Biohazard Village available on Steam but no … it’s not Resident Evil 8

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Has Resident Evil Village arrived on Steam? No, stop everyone, things are not quite like that. During the night on Valve’s marketplace, Biohazard Village made its appearance, a low-profile horror game sold for less than a euro … what’s behind it?

Produced by Forest Games, Biohazard Village is one third person shooter starring a young girl committed to fending off a zombie epidemic. Very original plot, right? At the time of writing, the game is no longer available in Italy but is apparently still downloadable in Asia and other countries, at a price of just 95 cents with 40% discount on the list price.

Biohazard Village obviously tries to exploit the hype for the new and highly anticipated episode of Resident Evil, the fact that the game has already been removed from various countries would suggest a possible legal action underway by Capcom, but it is not excluded that the reason for the removal may be linked to quality, in fact, many negative reviews received by this independent horror game.

Capcom for its part did not release official comments on the matter and we do not know if the Osaka company has already intervened with its lawyers or if it intends to do so in the near future.