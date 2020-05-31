Billy Álvarez signed 57 false invoices related to shell companies: Cruz Azul Cooperative lawyer

Share it:

The FIU is investigating several directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative for diverting resources to personal accounts in Spain and the United States for at least 1,200 million pesos (Photo: Special)

It seems that things are still getting complicated for Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of the Cooperativa and Cruz Azul sports club. And it is that in addition to the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) on Thursday froze their bank accounts, along with that of two other senior executives, for alleged money laundering. This Friday night, allegedly came to light fake bills signed by him.

This was revealed to Universal Sports Guillermo Barradas, lawyer of the commercial direction of the Cooperative, who assures that there are at least 57 invoices issued by Álvarez Cuervas related to shell companies.

There is an investigation file initiated before the Attorney General (sic) of Justice of Mexico City, in which it is verified that 197 million pesos were looted from the Cooperative by Billy Álvarez, through phantom companies that have some of them have even been listed in 69-B. This implies that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit issues lists of these companies with simulated operations.

One of these documents is presented as a company invoice ATTAR 2715, S.C., which was included by the Tax administration system (SAT) for issuing them for services not provided.

The company ATTAR 2715, S.C. It is included in the SAT blacklist (Photo: Universal Deportes)

According to Barradas, from July 9, 2013 to March 23, 2020, Billy made movements for 429 million pesos and USD 44 million: " Movements abroad means that there is still more money being investigated. Money that was moved within the national territory to accounts to the United States and Spain "

A scheme used by Billy Álvarez for many years to loot the Cooperative

It is worth mentioning that these false invoices are found in the investigation folder and are already known to the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR).

Some more steps have to be taken to corroborate bank information and after that is done, the file will really be ready for the Criminal Judge to determine whether to issue an arrest warrant against Billy Álvarez or not.

Billy is not leaving: Tito Villa

Villa scored 66 goals with Cruz Azul (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Despite the evidence, Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa, a former La Maquina forward and now a commentator, assured that Although many of the cooperativists request the departure of "Billy" Álvarez, that will not happen.because behind the celestial president is Robin Álvarez, his son

We know that it will not happen (change of manager) and the one who has been down is Robin. It becomes clearer to me after what happened with (Ricardo) Peláez

On the other hand, the Argentinean showed his annoyance at the fact that Today's scandals overshadow The Machine's work in the field.

The Cruz Azul institution is the one that always ends up paying for broken dishes. This from the Cooperative is a never ending story! It is an internal problem and one talks about what could be felt in the group. Some threw to one side and others to the other. What bothers you is that you are directly linked to the Club

Emanuel Villa, played in Cruz Azul from 2009 to 2012, scoring 66 goals. In addition, he wore in Mexican soccer the shirts of: Atlas, Tecos, Pumas, Tigres and Querétaro; However, he declares himself a celestial fan and is always aware of the team.

