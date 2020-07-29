Billy Álvarez presented evidence of his innocence to the authorities, said a spokesman for the Cruz Azul Cooperative

Share it:

Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative (Photo: Screenshot / Cruz Azul)

Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez Cuevas, President of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative and the Liga MX soccer team, faces charges of alleged fraud. Mexican authorities investigate him, his brother Alfred and his brother in law Victor Garcés.

"It is barbaric cynicism because they stain the name of the Cooperative ”commented Guillermo Barradas, lawyer of a dissident group of the cement company, among them Victor Manuel Velázquez.

The lawyer indicated that they have provided evidence to the authorities so that they continue with the investigations against Billy. "The only thing that is asked of him is to take responsibility for his actions", he noted in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

The dissident group accused Álvarez Cuevas of fraud and organized crime (Photo: Screenshot)

In turn, in an interview with Infobae Mexico, Velázquez assured: “It is beginning to be seen that Guillermo Héctor Álvarez Cuevas, his brother and brother-in-law will soon be held accountable, in addition to a corruption group that is defending them, because are complicit in the fraudulent management of the Cooperative"

Barradas accused that the director of the Cooperative diverted 500 million pesos through billing companies and that managed USD 130 million disappear, among other things. In addition, he assured that this type of companies has deposited money to Garcés in his personal accounts.

"None of those accusations has any support nor have they presented evidence in this regard, ”he clarified. Jorge Hernández, Cooperative spokesperson, on these statements. "Today have been assumptions for the authorities to investigate," he explained in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

Cooperativistas de Cruz Azul showed their support for Billy Álvarez at the Zócalo de CDMX (Photo: Courtesy)

He explained that the 130 million were shown that were made to a foreign company for infrastructure investment of the Cooperative. Likewise, he pointed out that none of the companies has been identified as a "ghost".

In addition, he stressed that these deposits are not the responsibility of Álvarez, but of the then financial director, Juan Briseño. He revealed that this person leaked company documents and is part of the dissident group, so he was suspended from his work.

Hernández noted that the investigations will advance depending on the authorities. However, he said that last week they used the right to a hearing to present evidence to the authorities and clarify the accusations against the celestial director.

Alfredo Álvarez, against his brother?

Guillermo Álvarez, Alfredo Álvarez and Víctor Garcés, along with coach Robert Dante Siboldi (Photo: Twitter @Historia_Azul)

In early June, the media reported that Alfredo Álvarez testified before the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SIEDO). "Alfredo accepted an opportunity criterion where he has collaborated with the authorities," explained Barradas.

The lawyer explained that Alfredo pointed to Ignacio López Medina, who insured is a person close to Billy and has received money from billing companies. The lawyer said that Medina is an operator who is involved in a matter of overpricing of soccer players.

However, Jorge Hernández commented that he is not sure of these statements by the vice president of the sports club. "These are only supposed statements and media sayings", he detailed.

Jorge Hérnadez commented that he is not sure of these statements by the club's vice president (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Although he said he did not have much contact with Billy's brother, he stressed that Alfredo has never made a public statement on this matter. "To this day, I have not personally heard an accusation of Mr. Alfredo towards lawyer Guillermo ”, he concluded.

And is that Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) filed a complaint against Guillermo Álvarez, his brother Alfredo and Víctor Garcés. This for the crimes of operations with resources of illicit origin and organized crime.

Investigations would involve United States agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English).

