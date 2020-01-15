Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a woman to go to the moon with him … literally!

Share it:

When Frank Sinatra sang Fly me to the moon, probably did not imagine that one day an ordinary man (and not an astronaut) could really make this request. To do it is the billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who posted an ad on his website and Twitter profile to find a woman who wants to go to the moon with him. No, it is not a joke. The Japanese tycoon has in fact won tickets to be the first civilian to go to the moon with the shuttle Space X, the company of Elon Musk) which plans to depart by 2023, more than 50 years after landing. The problem is that something so romantic can certainly not do it alone, that's why he decided to create a real petition to look for his partner in this adventure. Would you like to apply? Wait until you know all the details.

Yusaku Maezawa wants a woman to accompany her on her trip to the moon

If Yusaku Maezawa's name doesn't sound familiar to you, we'll introduce it to you. 44-year-old Japanese billionaire fashion tycoon (he is the founder of Zozo Inc.), an art lover and, above all, he who was awarded the Space X shuttle tickets for the first trip to the moon for civilians. However, the entrepreneur recently broke up with his girlfriend, the actress Ayame Goriki, and just doesn't feel like traveling alone. The solution? Open a petition to look for a single woman who has an interest in space like him and who, above all, wants to "shout our love and peace in the world from space".

Yes, because the romantic Yusaku Maezawa is not only looking for someone to share this adventure with, but a real one life partner. On the personal website of Yusaku, it reads:

"He wants to visit a very special place with a special person. With a series of scheduled face-to-face meetings, Maezawa wants to find his life partner."

In short, if Cupid cannot be of help, the web certainly is. But wait, because if you are thinking of applying, know that Maezaewa has placed some conditions: woman over 20 years old, with an always positive personality, obviously interested in going into space, who wants to enjoy life to the fullest and who wants peace in the world. If you have all these qualities and characteristics, just fill in the form on the website by January 17th. Then we will move on to the first selections, until the final choice that will be communicated in March (which was inspired by Men and women?). I love you to the moon and back for Yusaku Maezawa it is not just a way of saying but a real mission. And of course we can't wait to find out who the right woman who will go to the moon with him will be for Yusaku Maezawa.

