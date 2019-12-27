Billie Lourd's tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Share it:

The actress Billie lourd, which has appeared in the latest episode of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skwalker', has shared a very emotional image of his family at Christmas, as well as the message that accompanied him.

As the vast majority will know, Lourd is the only daughter of one of the great Star Wars stars, Princess Leia Carrie fisher, and therefore the granddaughter of one of the great Hollywood figures, Debbie Reynolds. Fans and the entire industry were shocked when Fisher died tragically on December 27, 2016, due to heart failure and after a four-day battle in a hospital. The pain was added after the death a few hours after his mother, Debbie Reynolds, due to a stroke the next day.

Both events left Lourd alone to face a great loss, and he has often talked about his mother and grandmother. The actress posted a photo of the three on her Instagram page: the photo shows her as a baby, Fisher and Reynolds, along with a heartfelt message about how she misses both.

"Happy Holidays! (But also a sad, emotional, strange and stressful holiday!) I send my love to all who have lost their loved ones and miss them a little more today. I understand you It's fine if not everything is cheerful and bright. It can be a mix of everything. And everything is fine. Feel all the feelings: the good and the not so good. Eat something delicious that they used to love. Put one of your favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry for them. Call one of your friends with whom you have not talked in a long time. Be kind and patient with yourself. Do not grieve in silence. You are not alone."

Despite Fisher's death, 'The rise of Skywalker' was able to finish Leia's story (although very altered from what was originally planned) through unused images of 'The Force Awakens' and' The Last Jedi 'that were added digitally in the movie. The own one appears in the last trilogy of Star Wars like Lieutenant of the Resistance Kaydel Ko Connix, serving under the command of Princess Leia. Interestingly, the young woman who is now 27 years old presented herself for the role of Rey originally, although she finally lost the role that fell on Daisy ridley.

Although three years have passed since the death of the actress, Lourd and many Star Wars fans can still feel her loss. Fisher was an inspiration to many, either through her performance as Princess Leia, who served as one of the first examples of strong female protagonist in science fiction movies, or with her real-life story in which she had to Deal with depression and drugs.

Fans will always remember her and can see her now in theaters in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.