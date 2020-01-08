 Billie Lourd doubled his mother in one scene, the special effects of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and more

Share it:

We continue to collect the statements of those responsible for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" focusing mostly on the technical aspect of special effects, where J.J. Abrams has presented the occasional important challenge such as the fact of resuscitating Leia thanks to archive images of old deliveries.

To break down all the details in this regard, Patrick Tubach, special effects supervisor at ILM, has granted an extensive interview to ILM to discuss the issue.

Obviously we talk about important spoilers of the movie.

For starters, Tubach has referred to the flashback in which we can see some Luke and Leia young people training. While recently it has been confirmed that they used archive images of "The Return of the Jedi", now it is confirmed that Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher's daughter, played her mother's role for this short sequence.

It was a moving thing and nobody took it lightly that she was willing to give everything for her mother. Seeing her in that position was something emotional for everyone. If someone should play the role of Leia, it is great that it is Billie because there are many similarities between the two that we could use. The real challenge was to use the footage we had of Leia and make it work in that scene.

As you will all remember, in that brief moment we see a young version of Princess Leia, but now we know that the body is that of her daughter. However it confirms that there is no more footage of that training and that what we see in the film is everything they worked on.

In addition to this, Tubach and his partner Neal Scanlan, special effects supervisor, have made several outstanding headlines that we summarize below:

While we see the ghosts of Luke and Leia in the last shot of the film, n or is there any version in which the ghost of Ben Sol appears or, that disappears after sacrificing for King. For Tubach, that moment represents the legacy of the Skywalkers and that is why Leia's son had no place.

for climax, although we hear different voices such as Anakin Skywalker, Yoda or Obi-Wan Kenobi. Scanlan confirms that during the final battle ships of animated series appear as "Star Wars Rebels" or "Star Wars Resistance" thanks to the love Abrams feels for them. He also says that there are several hidden winks waiting for the most savvy fans to catch them.

Although recently it has been dropped that there are more scenes of Emperor Palpatine saved that showed us something more of his past, it does not seem that they were very worked by the special effects team, as Scanlan explains, which refers to “An alternative history of Palpatine”.

I don't think there's anything you haven't seen. J.J. he always records different versions of the scenes, it is the natural process, but as far as I know there is no alternative Palpatine story. We change the angles, the lighting, maybe some dialogue but that's normal.

Finally, he clarifies that actor Ian McDiarmid enjoyed his return as the Emperor and that they took full advantage of his interpretation, despite the fact that the 75-year-old performer spent much of his time hanging on a crane in the air.

On another front, in a recent podcast the editor Maryann Brandon has released new details of the film set-up in regards to deleted scenes and so on. Without surprising anyone, confirm that Two weeks were made back to the shooting in July 2019 to add some scenes and some dialogue they saw was missing. What stands out the most is that one of the most important scenes of the film in which Luke appears to Rey as a ghost to encourage her to go for Palpatine, was the product of this return to filming.

The scene on the island with Luke, when he sees Rey. The movie told us, once mounted, what I had to say so we came back and got that dialogue.

He also says that the scene in which the Millennium Falcon arrives burning at the base of the Resistance and Rey and Poe discuss about it at the beginning of the movie was going to be Rey's first scene, but the fragment was added with his training with Leia .

We recorded Rey's introduction when he is in the air with the rocks around him, because we wanted to introduce her and Leia. I had to go back and look for shots of Leia that we would not have used "The Force Awakens" and when I saw them I thought ‘Wow, we could have this fun scene that introduces Leia and Rey’. The movie asks you what you need.

Scanlan has also confirmed that, in this film, unlike in the previous two, Maz Kanata is a animatronic highly mechanized, which he describes as the most advanced they have ever done. Scanlan explained that the main difference of this puppet compared to others, is that their movements were immediately imitated by puppeteers thanks to a special suit that captured the information.

There was a puppeteer responsible for the dialogue and another for the height of the eyes and the expressions. They could be next to J.J. (Abrams), so they could see Maz and be on the scene. For us it represents much more than an animatronic, it represents taking it much more intimately to the scene and as it was related to the sequences of Leia, J.J. He asked us to do our best. I wanted everyone who got involved in those sequences to give it their all, and that also included the animatronics.

Finally we leave you with A short description of the statues that appear in the Sith temple of Exegol. Apparently, they correspond to the Four Wise Men of Dwartii, founders of the Old Republic who are said to be familiar with the Dark Side and may even have been the inspiration of the Sith.

